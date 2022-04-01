Preparations begin for road improvements in Jeanerette

The City of Jeanerette is preparing to resurface several main roads in town and has begun preparations for the main work that will take place next week.
Road surfaces are being milled to prepare them for the hot asphalt that will be placed next week. Milling enables the recycling of old asphalt and is part of the resurfacing process.
Mayor Carol Bourgeois said the road repairs are part of the first phase of what will hopefully be repaired to streets all across Jeanerette.
“It’s part of our infrastructure upgrade with the funds we have available,” Bourgeois said. “It’s been going well so far, the weather has been cooperating and we hope to do the entire city.”
Roads included in the project are Martin Luther King Drive, Minvielle Boulevard, Druilhet Street and Bourg Street.
Bourgeois said that improving roads like Minvielle Boulevard, which connects to the First National Bank of Jeanerette, is important for not only residents but local businesses as well because it creates better access for important businesses in the area.
The road project was announced during the March 14 Board of Aldermen meeting, where City The road resurfacing is happening in tandem with a water line extension under the railroad tracks along Hubertville Boulevard near Ward 8 Recreation Center.
“We’re hoping to provide some relief to people in the west side of the city who have experienced things like water discoloration,” Bourgeois said.
Engineer Gene Sellers said a 10-inch water line would be used to pass through the railroad near Canal Street in order to improve water services for the west side of the city.
Coordinating that project has been an extra challenge and included having a supervisor from the BNSF Railroad at the site during the waterline extension project.
Bourgeois said he was elated that projects in the city were picking up.
“We want the citizens of Jeanerette to see that we are trying to fix these issues,” he said.
The project was slated to have already started, but delays occurred due to Wednesday’s storm.
The extension is expected to finish by early next week and will allow for better water flow and high-end pressure on the east side of Jeanerette.