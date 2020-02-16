Prelude to Spring set today

The Iberia Cultural Resources Association will present its 11th annual “Prelude to Spring” chamber music concert today at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
The concert is more intimate than some of the organization’s other annual events, featuring a smaller portion of the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra performing a mixture of classical and Broadway selections.
This year’s theme is “Romantic Gems for All,” which is fitting on a St. Valentine’s Day weekend.
As always, several vocalists will be featured during the performance. Holden Green will perform popular romantic songs in Italian, while Andrea Mouton is scheduled to treat the audience to “Think of Me” (from Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “Phantom of the Opera”). She will also present Giacomo Puccini’s “Mio Bubbino Caro,” a selection which has enthralled previous audiences.
Among other choices, the ensemble will perform standards such as the traditional “Ave Maria” and singer and composer Carlos Gardel and lyricist Alfredo Le Pera’s 1935 composition “Por Una Cabeza.” Although best known as the tango from the movie “Scent of a Woman,” the song actually compares an addiction to horse racing to an attraction to women.
The concert will begin at 3 p.m. in the main sanctuary of St. Peter’s Catholic Church on St. Peter Street.
The Iberia Cultural Resource Association sponsors four concerts each year in conjunction with the Acadiana Symphony Orchestra. Admission for the concert is free.