Preliminary 2019 LEAP assessment on tap at meeting

In its last regular meeting before school starts Friday, the Iberia Parish School Board will receive its preliminary report on the 2019 LEAP assessment results this evening.
The board will also hear reports on actions taken to secure the district’s information after a ransomware virus attack targeting school systems as well as the results of the Jump Start Summer Program.
The board is scheduled to hear from Brenda Hubbard-Thomas about the status of a cooperative endeavor agreement between the district and the Workforce Development Board. The board will also consider the renewal of an intergovernmental agreement between the school district and the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Family Service Division for its TASC, FINS, and Early Intervention programs.
The board will also vote on a preliminary approval to issue its general obligation school refunding bonds. In other financial matters, the board will receive a report on the status of funds invested with the help of the board’s financial investment advisor.
The Iberia Parish School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the boardroom of the Iberia School District Office, 1500 Jane St.