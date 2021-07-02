FRANKLIN — A Wednesday night prayer vigil to honor a community servant prompted cries to turn in to the police chief or the sheriff whoever was responsible for her death.
Rock Jones, 65, of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard in Franklin was gunned down early Saturday morning while watching television in her mobile home.
Through Franklin Police Department investigation, officers discovered that a vehicle drove past the area and shot several rounds into the residence.
Rock’s son John, 47, was also grazed in the shooting near his hairline.
“We were watching television, I was on the sofa and my mother, in her chair. I heard a loud bang, and my mom hollered that she had been hit. When I jumped off the sofa to move to her aide, I heard rapid gunfire, so I jumped on top of her, to shield her from the bullets; in the process, I fell off onto the floor,” Jones said.
“While on the floor, I tried to reach for my mother’s phone; my aunt called and asked what’s going on. I told her someone with a machine gun I think was shooting, and I’m bleeding from my head.”
“That’s when I went in the kitchen, stood up, and called 911. It took them about 20 minutes to get here.”
Jones said he was his mother’s only child. His dad died in 2015.
“I tried to get her to leave from here and she refused, because she was born here, the whole family was born here,” he said. “She loved Franklin and so do I.”
“The problem with all this gun violence are parents, who don’t raise their kids and give them the discipline they need. Young adults today have no respect for anyone. When I was growing up, if I told my mother I wasn’t cleaning my room or making my bed, she let me have it and I was punished, until I did my chores,” John Jones said.
Franklin Evangelist Crystal Bell, together with her cousin Bilytha Druillhet, organized the Wednesday prayer vigil to remember Rock Jones and to pray for justice.
“We did this not only for our cousin, but for the whole community, who is grieving her loss,” Bell said.
“Our community needs healing. There is a lot of gun violence, and it’s time for the community to come together as a collective. The mayor and the police chief are doing the best that they can, but they need the community to act.”
Foulcard has been advocating to stop senseless gun violence for months now. In late May, he wrote on his Facebook page, “If you feel it’s ok to continue to shoot and possibly murder an innocent person, get the hell out of Franklin! You are not welcome here!”
Then two weeks ago during the June 15 City Council meeting, he told the public that senseless acts of gun violence will get you kicked out of the City of Franklin.
During the prayer service, Foulcard opened his remarks by asking the crowd, “Am I my brother’s keeper?
“What have you done in this call to action to make a difference to end this gun violence in the city of Franklin? Chief Beverly and I have been fighting the good fight, but what are you doing?
“I know what this feels like. Please hear my cry. Enough is enough. I heard the cries of my mother on Nov 23, 2016, when my nephew was killed five blocks from here. A month later, my sister Carol lost her son. That’s two nephews back to back.”
Franklin native LaShon Procter, now living in Beaumont Texas, drove in with his family to see what happened and to attend the prayer service. He said Rock Jones was his godmother.
Procter told the crowd to turn a name into authorities, “even if it is someone from your own family.”
“If they don’t care about someone like her who didn’t bother anyone, then what do they think about you?”
“I can guarantee you that someone standing here in this circle tonight knows something about what happened. The question is, are you man or woman enough to speak up?”
Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly asked the crowd to reach down in their hearts and bring him answers as to who killed Rock Procter Jones.
“Because of who she was, she certainly deserves more than what she got. She deserves better,” Beverly said.
“You know the Lord doesn’t want much from us, because he loves us so much. But, he left us 10 simple commandments to follow.
“Thou shall not kill. Why is this such a hard commandment for people to follow?” Beverly asked.