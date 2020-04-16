Iberia Parish’s spiritual leaders ventured out to the Iberia Medical Center main campus Wednesday night to pray for the parish’s nursing staff who are caring for people in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A brief ceremony took place outside of the emergency room of the main campus, with a small group of hospital workers, nursing staff and local residents seated in their cars who came out to pray for those working on the front lines of the pandemic.
“We want to commend you and encourage you and applaud you for being so brave in this very hour and at this very needed time,” The Rev. James Broussard said at the event. “You are much appreciated. We want to give you a hand from all over New Iberia and let you know we couldn’t do it without you being there.”
Deacon Roland Jeanlouis echoed the sentiment, saying that the prayers of the parish’s residents are going to the nurses working during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Rev. Zack Mitchell praised the quality of care at IMC, as well as the staff that works tirelessly for its patients.
“There’s no ‘I’ in team, and I thank God for this team,” Mitchell said. “This team is crucial to our community and if you’ve ever been in a hospital or in a situation where you really need care, this is the place to be.
“Also at this time, I thank God for your bravery and your courage to really come out and share your life with others.”
IMC CEO Dionne Viator thanked those who came out and said the support was greatly appreciated.
“Let me just thank you all for putting this together to pray for us and pray with us,” Viator said. “We know the prayers are working, we see it every day, we see it in our patients, we see it in our families.
“Keep the prayers up, it is working and it will get all of us through this.”