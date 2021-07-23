Pradia inducted into Grambling Legends Hall of Fame

Dr. Virgie Broussard Pradia, a native of Delcambre who lives in New Iberia, was inducted into the Grambling Legends Hall of Fame on July 10.
Pradia is a poet, photographer, coach, dancer, educator, and motivational speaker. She has been an influencer known to transform many lives through teaching, according to a prepared statement. The author of four books, Pradia is also a short story playwriter. With a master’s degree in sports administration and a master’s degree in physical education.
Pradia has traveled as a dancer on tour to Japan, Korea, Okinawa, Taiwan and the Philippines. On her return, she taught at Decatur Junior High School in Brooklyn, New York. Leaving Brooklyn after five years she went to Memphis, Tennessee, where she became the head basketball coach at LeMoyne Owens College, launching its first basketball program. Leaving LeMoyne After three years she went to Grambling State University. There she became the dance director and taught for 20 years before leaving. She retired from the school system after 37 years of teaching.
Pradia has received many awards, including Poetry in Las Vegas (1,600 contestants), a fifth place winner for $1,000 in cash. In education, she received the LAHPERD Outstanding Dance Educator Award. While in Toastmasters she won Best Speaker Award (2001, 2002) and Best Table Topic (2001). In her community, she received the Black History-Social Award, the Martin L. King award, and the Living Legend Award as a pacesetter. For her contribution to poetry, she received the Bunk Johnson Literary Award (2011). In dance, she won first place in the Teacher Feature Dance Division for the “I Love Dance Competition” (1999, 2000, 2004). She also won first place in the dance division for the Senior Citizen Talent show in New Iberia and in Lafayette (2019). During the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival and Fair photographer competition, she won second place with another photo getting honorable mention (2017).