Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 74F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 27, 2021 @ 6:39 pm
Effective immediately, Louisiana Highway 324 at the Charenton Bridge over Bayou Teche is closed to until further notice.
This closure is necessary due to an area power failure, which left the bridge inoperable.
The bridge is currently open to marine traffic only. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.
The power company has been notified, and the state Department of Transportation and Development is waiting for the source of the outage to be determined.
Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.
