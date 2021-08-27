bs090408chartbdge
The Charenton bridge crossing the Bayou Teche. - Bill Smith / The Daily Iberian

Effective immediately, Louisiana Highway 324 at the Charenton Bridge over Bayou Teche is closed to until further notice.

This closure is necessary due to an area power failure, which left the bridge inoperable.

The bridge is currently open to marine traffic only. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.

The power company has been notified, and the state Department of Transportation and Development is waiting for the source of the outage to be determined.

