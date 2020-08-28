A nasty of night of strong winds and severe storms washed over Iberia Parish Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a result of Hurricane Laura, but that did not stop Teche Area residents from getting back to work Thursday to assess and repair the storm’s damage.
For example, on Main Street businessman Barry Broussard pulled over and began clearing tree branches that had fallen near the intersection with Center Street not because it was his property, but because it is his community.
“I was out checking on a tenant, and saw this in the middle of the road,” Broussard said, tossing a rain-soaked clump of leaves and branches to the roadside.
Thankfully, most of the damage from the storm came in the form of minor wind damage instead of the expected ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge.
The forecast nine-foot surge for the Teche Area did not materialize and was less widespread than predicted. Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said that the damage could have been much worse.
“One of the most amazing things, and we did not get one single call for evacuation during the hurricane,” Richard said. “That is unheard of.”
Some areas, like Delcambre and Erath, did see more flooding than in recent years. In both towns, residents found themselves waking up Thursday to life on islands of raised earth or piers, with water flooding yards and roadways. In Delcambre, the Shrimp Festival building took on some water, but most of the homes in the area had previously been elevated.
The lack of any major wholesale damage was also an indicator that the hurricane was more survivable than predicted.
“We’ve been very blessed,” Richard said. “There wasn’t a lot of devastation from the storm itself, but we are feeling the effects of rising water.”
With days of projected rainfall ahead, areas south of U.S. 90 that are already inundated after extensive flooding will most likely not find a respite until after the Laura’s remnants have subsided.
Richard said there were also problem areas that are dealing with severe flooding, most likely Delambre and the Port of Iberia.
“The Port of Iberia got hit hard,” Richard said. “We’re still assessing the damage.”
There were about 37,000 residents in Iberia who experienced power outages as a result of the hurricane. Cleco and Entergy have been working to restore power to those areas since early Thursday, and will likely continue into Friday. As with any major storm, the downed power lines across the region are a time-consuming repair priority, as is clearing the trees that took them down from the streets.
In the city of New Iberia, several roadways were barricaded due to power line or tree damage, with obstructions on Lewis Street, Admiral Doyle Drive, Weeks Island Road and several other major roadways being part of that cleanup.
Private schools in the parish, including Catholich High School, Highland Baptist Christian School and Assembly Christian School have all been cancelled until next week.
Waste Management and Republic Services have announced that trash pickup will resume on Friday, after a day off to assess the damage from Laura.