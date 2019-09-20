On the afternoon of Sept. 15, the body of an unidentified male was found in a ditch, near the intersection of Old Jeanerette Road and Bayside Road.
Foul play is suspected, and the case is being investigated as homicide. Detectives are attempting to locate a slate gray 2019 Kia Sorento, bearing Oregon license plate No. 460KVR as a vehicle of interest in the investigation.
Those with any information about the whereabouts of the vehicle or who can help identify the suspect in volved involved are asked to call submit an anonymous tip at www.P3TIPS.com or call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.
