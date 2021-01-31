FRANKLIN — The Port of West St. Mary will consider a consulting contract at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The contract would work between the Port of West St. Mary, Harbor and Terminal District and Knobloch Professional Services LLC. for developing and submitting an application to the Louisiana Port Construction and Development Priority Program for the amount of $14,900.
The port will also consider a resolution supporting the Port Priority Application including the authorization of the executive director to execute the application.
In other business, the port will adopt the millage rates for 2021 at the meeting, as well as be given a letter of no objection for the slip, bulkhead and boathouse project by Porteus Burke.
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the port office on Louisiana 182.