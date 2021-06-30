The Port of Iberia welcomed a new tenant Tuesday as Seadrill, a deepwater drilling contractor operating semi-submersible platforms, jackup rigs and drillships worldwide, opened its new warehouse facility on Unifab Road.
The 57-acre facility replaces Seadrill’s previous 25-acre site in Houma. It also provides the company with a 200,000 square foot climate-controlled warehouse and a free trade zone footprint that allows it to move material to its international drilling operations without having to pay U.S. taxes on the inventory.
According to Greg McGavin, vice president of global supply chain for Seadrill, the free trade zone designation was a necessity in order for the facility to be located at the Port of Iberia.
“We’re going to be doing warehousing here now, with the option to include refit and repair on the site later,” McGavin said.
Lynn Usie, Seadrill global warehouse manager, said that the growth of the facility will depend directly on the growth in the fossil fuel industry.
“Right now we’ve got six employees here on the ground, but we are counting on a lot more” Usie said. “As the rig count goes up, the number of employees here will go up.”
Usie said the Port of Iberia warehouse is currently replacing the Houma facility as well as the company’s Mexico storage site. But as the company continues to consolidate operations worldwide, the Iberia footprint will become the center for the company’s logistical operation.
“We have plans to make this the hub for our company,” Usie said. “As we empty out our inventory at other facilities around the globe, this will become our main warehouse.”
The company executives agreed that the upcoming completion of the Acadiana - Gulf of Mexico Access Channel (AGMAC) dredging project was another key to the company’s vision for the Port of Iberia site.
“Channel depth is essential,” said Port of Iberia Board Member Shane Walet. “We will be putting the dredging out to bid this summer.”