The Port of Iberia board will meet this afternoon to discuss several adjustments to the Acadiana-Gulf of Mexico Access Channel (AGMAC) project and to discuss the process for replacing the board’s legal counsel.
The AGMAC discussion centers on a reimbursement required after an “upward change” in the dredging of the lines for Texas Gas and the required changes to the port’s permit required because of the adjustment.
The AGMAC project entails dredging of a 16-foot deep channel all the way from the port to the Gulf of Mexico via the Intracoastal Canal. It also would require dredging more than 14 miles of the Commercial Canal to meet the Intracoastal south of the port.
The goal of the project is to open up the Port of Iberia to heavier projects, both for ships of deeper draft coming in and larger fabricated items, like rigs and modules for industrial applications, to go out.
The long term vision for the AGMAC work is to have the channel dredged to a 20-foot depth from the port to the Gulf of Mexico.
The decision on a new legal counsel will likely not be decided at the meeting, as Board President Danny David filed an objection to making the decision without bringing it before a regular meeting of the board.
The discussion over replacing Allain and Allain as the Port of Iberia legal counsel has been going on since early spring. In April, the board went into executive session to discuss its personal services contract with longtime Port of Iberia Legal Counsel Raymond Allain and the port’s legal services contract with his firm.
The board ended the executive session, then voted to table the consideration of the legal services contract at that time, but has since solicited resumés from candidates to replace the firm.
The board is also scheduled to consider a lease agreement with Aquadrill Offshore, LLC for 10.30 acres, including two buildings, at the Port of Iberia West Yard.