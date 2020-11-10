Butte LaRose pontoon bridge
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development inspected the pontoon bridge in Butte La Rose Tuesday and will allow the structure to be re-opened. 

According to a press release Tuesday afternoon, parish officials expect the bridge to be open by 5 p.m. today.

St. Martin Parish Government public works employees have been dispatched to remove all barricades and related obstructions so that the bridge can re-open to traffic as soon as possible. 

The bridge was closed suddenly on Oct. 26 after state inspectors noted safety concerns with the structure. Replacement of the bridge has been a priority for the St. Martin Parish administration. Efforts to secure funding for engineering and construction to replace the aging structure is currently underway.

