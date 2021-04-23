Polls open Saturday for parks & rec tax in New Iberia

The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Saturday, with the only item on the ballot in Iberia Parish for voters in the city of New Iberia who will determine whether or not they want to renew the city’s recreation and park tax.
Iberia Parish is one of 13 parishes that will have proposition elections only. The others are Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Franklin, Iberia, Jackson, Livingston, Richland, St. Bernard, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Vermilion.
There are 5 parishes in which there will be candidate races for both state offices (such as U.S. Rep.) and local / municipal offices: DeSoto, Jefferson, Morehouse, Sabine, and Winn.
There are 21 parishes in which candidate races will only include state offices (such as U.S. Rep.): Ascension, Assumption, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, East Baton Rouge, East Carroll, Iberville, Madison, Natchitoches, Orleans, Ouachita, Red River, St. Charles, St. James, St. John, Tensas, Vernon, Webster, West Baton Rouge, and West Carroll.
In two parishes, Calcasieu and Lafourche, candidate races will only include local municipal offices.
Across the state, 23 parishes — Avoyelles, Beauregard, Caldwell, Cameron, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, East Feliciana, Grant, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, LaSalle, Lincoln, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne, Union, Washington, and West Feliciana — will have no elections.
Voters should remember that in order to vote you will need to have a driver’s license; a Louisiana Special ID; an LA Wallet digital driver’s license; a United States military identification card that contains the applicant’s name and picture; or some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.
For more information, including a sample ballot for your precinct and other election day requirements, go to www.geauxvote.com.