Polling locations for some Iberia Parish voting districts moving for October elections

Several polling locations for the October elections have changed in Iberia Parish, according to a public notice from the Iberia Parish Council.
The District 1, Precinct 3 polling place is moving from North Street Elementary to the MLK Recreation Center (Teen side) located at 1200 Field St. in New Iberia.
The District 4, Precinct 2 and Precinct 3 sites are moving from Bank Avenue Elementary to the Iberia Boys and Girls Club located at 430 East Pershing St. in New Iberia.
The District 7, Precinct 2 site is moving from Dodson Elementary to the Community Center located at City Park a 300 Parkview Drive in New Iberia.
The District 7, Precent 3 polling site is moving from the New Iberia Senior Citizens Building to the Community Center located at City Park a 300 Parkview Drive in New Iberia.
The District 11, Precinct 3 and District 12, Precinct 3 sites are moving from Jeanerette Elementary School to the Recreation District No. 8 Building at 83 Hubertville Road in Jeanerette.