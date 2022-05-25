Semar
BY NEW IBERIA POLICE DEPARTMENT THE DAILY IBERIAN

The New Iberia Police Department and Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office are conducting a joint investigation related to multiple vehicle burglaries and vehicle thefts that occurred recently within the city limits and unincorporated areas near the city limits.
 
During this investigation, multiple suspects were identified. It was also learned that multiple firearms were stolen during these burglaries.
 
While making contact, one of the suspects fled on foot. The suspect was last seen in the Dodson and Highland area near City Park. While fleeing, the suspect was seen with a firearm.
 
Multiple units are in the area along with canines and drones, attempting to locate the suspect.
 
The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Blake Anthony Semar Jr.
 
Semar is 5' 7'' with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing red pants with no shirt. Semar was last seen in 200 block of Ashton Street.
If anyone sees Semar in the area, they should immediately call 911.


