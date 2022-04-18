New Iberia police is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.
New Iberia police is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS.
A 25-year-old man has been identified as the person wanted in connection with the Saturday attempted armed robbery and Sunday shooting, according to the New Iberia Police Department.
Rickey Rashawn Thibodeaux Jr. is wanted by police on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated burglary, and possession of a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact New Iberia Police at 337-369-2306. If you wish to remain anonymous and collect a reward for up to $1,000, log on to the P3 website at www.P3TIPS.com or dial **TIPS.
Thibodeaux is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone that comes into contact with him is urged to use extreme caution.
The charges above stem from two separate incidents that occurred over the weekend.
The attempted armed robbery was reported around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Admiral Doyle Drive.
In a Facebook post on Monday, New Iberia police said the victim went inside a store and returned to find the suspect in the back seat of her vehicle.
"The suspect pointed to the victim’s head and hit her with the weapon. The suspect fled the scene and the victim was uninjured," New Iberia police said in the social media post.
At around 9:40 a.m. Sunday, New Iberia police officers were notified of a shooting at the intersection of South Hopkins Street and Field Street.
Police said a male victim had one gunshot wound to his head and is in critical condition.
"Through further investigation, Investigators discovered a suspect that they believe are responsible for both incidents," police said in the Monday social media post.