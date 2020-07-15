JEANERETTE — Tuesday night’s Jeanerette Board of Aldermen meeting got a little heated after an alderman asked to expand the agenda to discuss the hiring of new police officers for the Jeanerette Police Department.
Alderman Willie Ward brought up the topic, which was unanimously approved by the board but was met with some skepticism by Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr.
“I don’t know what’s going on here, but I don’t like the way it’s looking,” Bourgeois said. “All hiring is done through my office, do we need to re-educate everybody on that?”
The issue concerned the JPD’s need to hire two additional officers to the police force. Ward and Alderman Clarence Clark said they had not been given an update on the situation and the JPD working with fewer options.
Bourgeois said that he and Chief Dusty Vallot had a meeting that day about hiring new officers, and an application was in the process of being reviewed for the position.
“I appreciate your concern and I’ll give you the respect on that, but to address it in the manner we have, I wasn’t too pleased with that,” Bourgeois said.
“It’s not about being pleased, I’m sitting on this board as alderman-at-large so I think I have a voice and the people who elected me have a voice too,” Ward responded. “We need two, you’re talking about one.”
Bourgeois said if Ward had asked earlier about the situation he would have been given the update. However, Clark said he had tried calling Bourgeois several times on the matter but had not received any responses.
“Well Alderman Clark, you know that issue,” Bourgeois said before pounding the gavel for order.
In other business, Bourgeois gave an update about the city’s water treatment pland and sewer plant during the meeting.
The board had elected in August to use a third party operator for the water plant, and Bourgeois said that since then there has been substantial improvement in the water system and quality of the product produced.
“Our plant is really operating at an optimum level,” Bourgeois said.
Jeanerette’s water tower recently received an updated system to keep track of the water levels in the tower, and Bourgeois said water operators are still actively flushing to help with the quality of water.
For the sewer system, Bourgeois said plans are being worked on to comply with an administrative order from the state to address certain issues.
“I give our operators a very good grade on what they’re doing for the city and residents,” Bourgeois said.
Fiscal administrator David Greer also said a sewer lift station project funded through the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant was in the works, as well as other funding sources that will help to determine priorities for the sewer system.