If Christmas cheer was to be found Saturday, it was in downtown New Iberia as a slew of events stepped into the vacuum left when the city’s Christmas Parade and Christmas Festival were sidelined due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Slated as the “12 Hours of Christmas,” the combination of craft fairs, Christmas photo ops, Santa appearances and an endless supply of free hot chocolate made for a pleasant day, even if the skies were a little gray.
Events kicked off early with the annual Pancakes and PJs breakfast at the Steamboat Pavilion, which overlapped with the weekly Teche Area Farmers Market at Bouligny Plaza. In addition to the special events, merchants along Main Street were also helping to spread the Christmas spirit.
“We were out early,” said Danita Maldonado of Bourbon Hall, directly across from the plaza. “Even though we are restricted, we were here with free hot chocolate.”
Down the block, at Birds on the Bayou, Santa was holding court in the store’s display window, offering passers-by the opportunity to take their Christmas photos with St. Nicholas, Mrs. Claus and an assortment of elves who busied themselves with candy canes, hot chocolate and letters to Santa.
Later, the CASA of the 16th JDC had a line form around the block for its “Selfie with The Grinch’’ event in the courtyard of the Gouguenheim Hotel at the corner of Iberia and Main streets. Organizer Brett Lang was especially pleased with the turnout.
“We’ll be out here till midnight,” he said, looking at the line snaking its way around the corner and back toward St. Peter Street.
The line did not last that long, but for the first two hours the crowd was steady as families took their place in the queue to get their photo with Dr. Seuss’ most famous character.
Not all of those in line were thrilled at the prospect of meeting the bright green Grinch. Kayci Polidore was adamantly not a fan, screaming as relatives tried to get a picture of her with the costumed character.
“I don’t think she liked it,” said her mother, Tija Major, after the photo sitting.
Shadows-on-the-Teche also held its Christmas Craft Fair, offering local merchants and craftsmen the opportunity to show their wares to potential Christmas shoppers.
The joyous energy was not limited to downtown. In lieu of a parade, Santa took a tour of the city’s neighborhoods, seeking out the most festive and spirited Christmas displays. Although delayed somewhat, he managed to make his appointed rounds, covering almost a dozen neighborhoods across the Teche Area.