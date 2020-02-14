The Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Painting Competition will host its 6th annual Awards Reception and Fine Art Sale on Friday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Shadows Visitor Center, located at 320 E. Main St.
Judge Kenn Backhaus, a plein air artist from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, will announce this year’s winners and award over $6,500 in cash and prizes. All work painted throughout the week by 30 artists from around the country will be exhibited and available for purchase.
The public is invitedtake home an original, one-of-a-kind work of art and support art education by purchasing the works. Light refreshments will be provided. The reception and sale are free to attend.
The competition will take place March 14-21.
Visitors are invited to travel around the seven-parish area and watch artists paint en plein air.
Other festivities planned during competition week are an art talk, two painting demonstrations, awards reception and fine art sale, and quick draw competition.
All activities and events are free to attend and participate unless otherwise noted.
• Tuesday, March 17 at 1 p.m.: Kenn Backhaus will lead a Plein Air Painting Demonstration at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum.
• Wednesday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.: Kenn Backhaus will lead a Plein Air Painting Talk at the Shadows Visitor Center.
• Thursday, March 19 at 2 p.m.: Kenn Backhaus will lead a Plein Air Painting Demonstration near the Shadows-on-the-Teche.
• Friday, March 20 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Artists of all ages and skill levels are invited to participate in a Paint Out in Downtown New Iberia. Works produced at the Paint Out will be judged, awarded ribbons, and available for sale. Free to participate, but registration is required.
Saturday, March 21 at 9 a.m.: Artists have two hours to complete a painting in downtown New Iberia. Once time is up, artists will bring their completed paintings to The Shadows fence on Main Street. Works will be then be judged, awarded ribbons and prizes, and available for sale off the easel. Participation in the Quick Draw is open to all artists for a fee of $10.