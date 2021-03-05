The Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Art Competition is back and better than ever, drawing a number of artists from all over the country who are eager to get back in the groove of practicing their craft.
Now in its seventh year, the competition involves artists finding sites across Acadiana to paint and then submit as part of the festival that is hosted by the Shadows-on-the-Teche. Plein air, or en plein air, is translated as “painting outdoors” and involves real time landscapes of open scenery.
The sugar cane fields, historic architecture and natural beauty of southwest Louisiana has proven a perfect spot for plein air artists who are eager to come back every year for the competition.
A plein air competition in Iberia Parish started with Jerome Fitch, a local artist and plein air aficionado who wanted to replicate the success of plein air competitions from other parts of the country here in the Teche Area.
With so many years in business and the competition only growing, Weber said his vision has paid off.
“We’ve sold over $100,000 in artwork since doing this, with a third going to the Shadows and the artists getting the rest,” Weber said.
Unfortunately, the competition was hit like everyone else last year with the onset of COVID-19. Weber said the competition was due to start on the same weekend that lockdown occurred as a result of the virus, and several artists had already flown in from other parts of the country to participate.
“We postponed the Friday before it started and already had five artists who had come in,” Weber said. “Officially we didn’t have to, but we let those artists stay with us and they painted and we sold their painting.”
The postponement was a disappointment for many who had come to anticipate March as plein air season in Iberia Parish. But with the competition back this year, many are gearing up to get outdoors in Acadiana and find beautiful spots to paint.
“The great thing about plein air is that it’s outside, and many of the artists want to be left alone to paint,” Weber said.
The Plein Air Competition also puts on several side events that allows participation from the rest of the community. Artist Ken Blackhaus is scheduled to hold three separate painting demonstrations in New Iberia and Lafayette during the week of the competition, and the traditional Paint Out invites to make their own paintings at Shadows-on-the-Teche.
Other events include a “quick draw” competition where artists will have two hours to complete a painting, as well as an award ceremony to wrap up the week where the winners of the competition will be announced.
Weber said there were 27 artists participating this year, with notable artists and past winners like Phil Sandusky and Mary Monk participating in the competition. About 58 applied this year to participate, and in total over 170 artists from 25 states, Canada, and the Philippines have applied to take the trip to New Iberia for the competition.
“Thinking about from where it started to where it is now, it’s a great thing,” Weber said.