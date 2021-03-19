Kenn Backhaus took advantage of the gorgeous Thursday afternoon weather by getting out his easel and paint at Shadows-on-the-Teche.
“There’s a lot of green here,” Backhaus said on the front porch of the historic home as he looked at the blend of moss, flowers and trees that make up the grounds of the Shadows.
Behind him, a small crowd of artists and onlookers watched as he set up his plein air painting to get the best possible snapshot of the burgeoning spring in the Teche Area.
Backhaus, a Wisconsin native and relentless advocate for the plein air style of painting, threw out some pointers to the audience members who were looking to hone their craft.
Although many are unfamiliar with the name, plein air is the technical term for outdoor landscape painting that attempts to create a snapshot of the environment of the artist.
Like Backhaus, dozens of artists have come to the Teche Area this week as part of the Shadows-on-the-Teche Plein Air Competition.
Shadows-on-the-Teche Director Pat Kahle has been busy all week organizing the event, but said earlier this week that the return of the plein air competition has been a success so far, with painters even getting an invitation from the town of Delcambre to paint within the municipality with a prize of seafood.
As the competition has moved throughout the week, artists have been to Lafayette, Delcambre and of course all around downtown New Iberia trying to capture the perfect scene and add to their repertoire.
The paintings that the artists produce are usually sold by Shadows-on-the-Teche, and part of the funds generated from the competition go to keeping the historic site alive.
But apart from the artists, the Shadows competition manages to revive interest in the historic site as well as encourage painting for local residents. An annual Paint Out event, which occurs today at the Shadows, encourages aspiring artists to spend the day making their own plein air art by making use of the beautiful location.
Works produced at the Paint Out will be judged, awarded ribbons and eventually be available for sale.
The plein air competition ends tonight with an awards ceremony and fine art sale at 6:30 p.m. at the Shadows Visitors Center, with the awards announced at 7 p.m.
All the paintings produced throughout the week will be available for sale at the Shadows Visitors Center and online at https://www.biddingforgood.com/auction/auctionhome.action?vhost=shadowsontheteche.