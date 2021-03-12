FRANKLIN — State Sen. Bret Allain called it a “once in a lifetime” opportunity for St. Mary Parish and Franklin Foundation Hospital.
For a parish that has dealt with a population traveling both east and west for medical services, the announcement that the hospital will shortly begin construction of a 60,000 square foot wellness center could certainly be a game changer.
Allain, along with Franklin Foundation Hospital CEO Stephanie Guidry and Dr. Gary Wiltz, appeared before the parish council at Wednesday’s meeting to make the announcement.
The wellness center is slated to be located next to the medical office building, and will include state of the art facilities for local residents, as well as a bistro, outpatient cardiac rehab and orthopedics.
Allain said the facility will be the first of its kind in the area, and would “really be a model” for other medical facilities to follow suit.
“When we talk about prevention and wellness this gives us an opportunity to implement the things we’re talking about and bring the community and surrounding areas together,” Wiltz said.
Wiltz, who has been working in the medical field in St. Mary Parish for more than 30 years, said that for a state and parish that has consistently ranked low in health outcomes, the facility could be a huge boost for the community.
“On the west end we bleed (patients traveling) to Lafayette, and on the east end we bleed to Houma and Thibodaux,” Wiltz said. “This is a chance to provide services for our people.”
Allain added that the project is being done solely through federal and state funds, with local government not having to pay anything for the facility.
“The entire $19 million, all the funds have been secured and promised,” Allain said. “We have one more match to get through the governor’s office but they have promised to fulfill that. Two years is what we’re looking for and we’re very excited.”
The new facility was compared to the giant wellness center in Thibodaux, albeit on a much smaller scale. The center will provide childcare, a fitness facility, an indoor walking track and group exercises for a nominal fee that could be covered by healthcare.
Leaders of the project also are hoping to attract specialty medical practitioners to the facility.
Allain said that the facility will not be successful without the support of the community, however.
“This thing is not going to be successful without the full support of the community,” he said. “It will take the community to support it to be successful, but why wouldn’t you support this? This is a once in a lifetime project that costs this community nothing, it just requires their support.”