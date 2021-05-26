It’s been almost 14 months since a meal was served at the St. Francis Diner on Hopkins Street.
Inside, the one-room dining hall is bare, a single table set up with a couple of folding chairs. An American flag hangs on the paneled wall. The kitchen is still dark and quiet, the typical sounds of metal spoons on chafing dishes and smells of onions and gravy long vanquished.
But Juanita Lewis, the executive director of the city’s only diner serving the indigent and needy, is still there. And she is ready to get back to work.
It’s going to be a little bit different though. At least for a while.
“I know some of them haven’t had their vaccinations,” Lewis said of the diner’s clientele, who have had to find other means of subsistence since March 13 of last year, the last day the diner was open. “We’ve got a tent with a little window that we will set up outside and serve from there.”
That will happen next month, on June 14. That is when Lewis said that the diner will reopen, three days a week, for lunch only.
“This is the longest we have ever been closed,” Lewis said. “I used to ask people, ‘What are you going to do if we aren’t open for you?’ I never thought it would ever happen, though.”
The diner will reopen from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, serving plate lunches from the tent alongside the parking lot for the first two months. Lewis said she will evaluate then whether or not it is safe to go back to indoor service.
“You can see in here, we just don’t have enough space to serve people and social distance,” she said.
The facility will also be running on a stripped-down staff when it reopens. Lewis said that the usual crowd of volunteers will not be helping out. Instead, she will work with cook Regina Alexander and kitchen helper Lugerta Bastian to put the meals together and distribute them to the masses.
“I’ll be here,” the 80-year-old Bastian said, exuding what you could call feisty. “You can’t make me stay home.”
Lewis said it is exactly that determination that is making her reopen the diner slowly.
“She’s 80,” Lewis said. “I have health considerations too. We just don’t have the space to reopen safely for everyone.”
She is doubly cautious after the pandemic claimed its first victim in Iberia Parish from her staff. Nolan Antoine, who was a driver helping ferry donations for the diner, was the first known COVID-19 fatality in Iberia Parish.
“We have people coming in from a lot of different groups,” Lewis said. “I don’t think I want everybody mixing with everybody else.”
If things work out for the first month, and the prevalence of the pandemic in the Teche Area continues to wane, Lewis said she will consider opening the dining hall up again. In August, the charity’s garage sale, which provides clothing and other goods for clients, will open its doors for the first time since last year. It operates in a building a short distance away, at 1100 Jean Street.
In the interim, Lewis said that the operation needs to reestablish its contacts with donors as it ramps up operation again. Several breakfast items, for example, were donated from local restaurants, supply lines that will have to be rebuilt.
“We used to get donuts from Cajun Glaze,” she said, “and Hardees provided the biscuits.”
Donations can be made to the diner by mail, at P.O. Box 9106, New Iberia, La. 70562, or at the diner itself, although Lewis cautions people not to leave donations outside the diner.
“Please don’t leave food outside,” Lewis said. “We come here sometimes and the food gets so old out there it’s terrible. We had someone drop off cans and they were so rusty we had to just throw them away.”