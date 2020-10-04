ST. MARY PARISH — A year ago, Andy Aucoin was hoping to get parish and state leaders to help him with a problem.
A big problem.
A pig problem.
Aucoin and his family had been fighting for years to have officials close a pig farm his neighbor, Jared Landry, built near his property line. Not only was the concrete slab and cover for the pigs directly next to his property, it was also built inside the watershed of Bayou Teche, within the federal wetland that extends from the waterway’s banks.
There was originally only one structure. Landry now has two other pig barns on the property.
A year after The Daily Iberian published a story about Aucoin and his family’s plight, after arguments before the St. Mary Parish Council and attempts to settle the issue in court, Aucoin said nothing has changed.
‘I don’t know what to do at this point,” Aucoin said. “We have gone through every channel and no one wants to do anything.”
Laddy Butler, a Sorrel resident, met Aucoin while walking to the bayou one day for exercise.
“I was talking with him, and I found the odor offensive,” Butler said. “That’s when he told me about the pig farm. I mean, if the garbage man got to pick up our garbage, how come his neighbor is allowed to do this? There’s too many people just sitting back. The parish council is just sitting down. I’m fed up with it.”
Litany of dead ends
It’s not like Aucoin hasn’t tried to have someone take action. He has had investigators with the state Department of Environmental Quality come to his property and take water samples as far back as 2016 that showed effluent from Landry’s pig operation flowing into the Bayou Teche. When DEQ told Landry that he could not drain the pig waste into the bayou, he cut the drain pipe, letting it pour out over the ground instead.
While this was happening, Aucoin had a civil suit to have the activity cease filed in 16th Judicial District Court. After two trial dates were continued, he is still waiting to have a day in court.
In the meantime, multiple agencies decided that a pig farm in a residentially zoned area that includes a federally protected wetland and a water source for local communities was worthy of being permitted.
Forgiveness, not permission
Less than a week after Landry was issued a warning letter to Landry based on the issues with the pigs and additional waste burning that had occurred, the state Department of Agriculture granted Landry a “Family Show Animal Facility” best practices approval in February, 2017.
Because the Ag Department permitted the facility, it took enforcement out of DEQ’s hands.
“Now DEQ can’t do enforcement because it is under the Department of Agriculture,” said Wilma Subra, an environmental scientist working with Aucoin to resolve the pig farm issues. “So he constructed tanks and a pump to spray the waste over the yard, which will still allow it back to the bayou and the water table.”
Aucoin said he confronted Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain about the permit.
“He said, ‘I didn’t do that,’” Aucoin said. “He said, ‘Joey Breaux did that, not me.’”
Breaux is an environmental specialist for the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the department Strain runs.
“It’s a pretty horrible situation,” said St. Mary Parish DIstrict 1 Councilman Craig Mathews, who represents the area where Aucoin lives.
Although he spoke on Aucoin’s behalf during a council meeting last year, he still did not know why no action had been taken against Landry’s concentrated feeding operation.
“That’s a good question,” Mathews said. “I’m very concerned, not only Andy and his family, but for the entire citizenry, especially those in closest proximity to the Landry property. I’m also concerned for those who depend on our public drinking water system, especially in DIstrict 4, Charenton, because they use the Bayou Teche as a primary water source.”
Keeping up the fight
Last week, Subra, Aucoin and Butler met with 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé to let him know what was happening on the property.
“The meeting was to get him up to speed on what the DEQ and Ag Department had or had not done,” Subra said.
This week, Aucoin is enlisting more allies. He will be meeting with attorneys for an environmental legal assistance group to ask for their help in finding some justice.
“I sent them $26 worth of paperwork, reports and pictures,” Aucoin said.
He also still has a suit waiting for a court date in the 16th JDC.
“The civil suit is secondary,” said Ed Landry (no relation to Jared), who represents Aucoin in the lawsuit. “The enforcement actions are the primary thing.”
Subra contrasted the actions taken in an injection well contamination case, where the company was required to provide remediation for the environmental damage done, to the way the Landry pig farm has been handled.
“Everything here has an after-the-fact permit,” Subra said. “If you were going to build something that required a permit, you’d go out and get it before you do the work, right? In this case, he had to go to the Army Corps of Engineers to get an after-the-fact wetlands permit. He had to get after-the-fact permitting from the parish for the use. When he had problems with DEQ, he went to the Department of Agriculture and got a permit after the fact. Why does he get to circumvent the regulations like that?”
The Corps permits, Subra said, were issued even though Landry’s construction of the pig barns without any permitting violated Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors act, which the Corps is charged with enforcing, and Section 301 of the Clean Water Act.
Aucoin, with help from others, has been passing a petition to force action to clean up Landry’s pig operation. So far, he has between 400 and 500 signatures from Bayou Teche residents.
Stench of bureaucracy
Mathews said he is still trying to answer questions about how Landry received forgiveness from the parish zoning and permitting office.
“I’m still bewildered as to how this got through parish government without an alert or alarm being sounded,” Mathews said. “I’m still trying to ascertain the background information from when this happened years ago. At a minimum we need to determine if there is a course of action to reverse or correct these actions for the safety of our citizens.”
In the meantime, Aucoin’s once idyllic frontage on Bayou Teche is cloaked in the smell of hogs. Even with cooler weather, the smell from the pens slaps your nostrils as you walk across the yard. Worse still, flies by the hundreds infest the yard and patio.
Mathews said he understands what the Aucoin’s have lost.
“I certainly sympathize with the family for what they continue to suffer,” he said. “On a Saturday afternoon, I walk in my backyard without being impacted like that. I want to encourage small business and entrepreneurs, but it should be done with the utmost responsibility. We should never create small business development at the expense of others’ quality of life.”