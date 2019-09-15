JEANERETTE — There’s nothing like a summer sunset on the banks of the Bayou Teche. Even on a hot day, the change of the wind to bring the moist evening air in through the branches of the trees to replace the hot dusty day with the promise of a cool evening is magical.
That’s part of the reason Andy Aucoin bought his home on the bayou south of Jeanerette more than two decades ago. But instead of being able to enjoy that change in atmosphere, he and his wife now spend their time indoors.
It’s because of the smell.
In 2004, new neighbors moved in next door to the Aucoins. A year later, Jared Landry built a pig barn on the far side of his property.
Soon afterward, he built a second barn, on the Aucoins' side of his land.
At first, the Aucoins put up with the smell, the flies, the noise of the pigs. But after a few years, it got to be too much.
“We used to have a Good Friday get-together out here,” Aucoin said, pointing down the slope toward the bayou to a rolling lawn under oak trees. “We had tables set up, and everyone brought some crawfish. We’d do a big dinner. The kids would ride four-wheelers and play around. But we can’t do that anymore.”
Walking along the bayou near Aucoin’s property line can be a challenge. There are ruts where Aucoin said urine and chemicals spilled from next door have taken out the turf, leaving bare patches running to the bayou.
Aucoin has reached out to every agency he can think of to get some sort of action taken against Landry for operating the hog facility on his property line. Over the years he has had conversations with representatives of every entity from the St. Mary Parish government to the Department of Environmental Quality, from the state Department of Agriculture and Forestry to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, all to no avail. After authorities failed to take any action, he filed a civil suit in 16th District Court which is slowly making its way forward.
Wednesday evening he appeared in front of the St. Mary Parish Council to publicly ask for help.
“That’s a lot of his frustration,” said Wilma Subra, an environmental scientist who spoke on Aucoin’s behalf at the meeting. “He feels like no one is paying attention. DEQ came out did inspection and said Mr. Landry needed a water discharge permit, but there was no follow up. Instead, he went to the Department of Agriculture and Forestry and got a ‘best management practices’ document and DEQ let it go. Even when they document everything that is going wrong, nothing happens.”
Right on the Teche
For years, Aucoin said the waste from the pigs ran down a concrete flue straight into the bayou. After he filed his lawsuit and some permitting efforts began, that changed. Now the waste is either spread through a sprinkler or put in a leaking, unlined dumpster on Landry’s property.
Aucoin said that even when DEQ visited and performed an inspection, it wasn’t done properly. No water samples were taken, so he had a private engineering firm do the sampling instead. According to the report from Hoh-Pak Laboratory, the E. Coli count in the water sample from Aucoin’s property line at the bayou was 240 colony forming units per 100 milliliters. The fecal coliform count was 648.80 MPN (most probable number) of viable cells per 100 milliliters of water sampled.
Subra said those counts were very high.
Part of the solution reached at Landry’s farm operation was to require tanks be put in to hold the waste, then pump it to an aerating sprayer which spreads it across his lawn. That then allows it to soak into the ground, except when it runs into Aucoin’s yard and subsequently into the Teche.
The other problem with that system, aside from the fact that none of the waste is treated, is that when the water is high — as it was following Hurricane Barry — the tanks flood, emptying into the bayou.
Downstream from the site, the city of Franklin draws its drinking water from the Bayou Teche.
Residential or commercial?
Just before Landry built his first pig barn, St. Mary Parish passed its first zoning ordinance. At the time, it did not disallow agricultural uses on the property.
According to St. Mary Parish Zoning Administrator Tammy Duke, that allows Landry’s pig operation to continue as a non-conforming use, meaning basically that it is grandfathered in.
One of the considerations in a non-conforming use exemption from zoning laws and building codes, however, is that the use cannot expand or intensify without coming into compliance with the existing ordinances.
In 2014, the parish adopted a Uniform Development Code that applied a residential zoning classification to both Aucoin and Landry’s properties. About the same time, Landry added a third pig barn.
Under traditional zoning law, he should have had to come into compliance with the restrictions at the time of the expansion. Duke, however, said his pig operation is still grandfathered in.
During the deposition for Aucoin’s lawsuit, Landry also stated that, in addition to raising hogs for his daughters for 4-H, he also boarded hogs for other students on his property because those student’s neighbors didn’t want pigs in their neighborhoods, which would also violate the residential zoning classification and be an intensification of the use of the property.
Federal wetland
Landry’s barns also are situated on the banks of the Bayou Teche, which is a federally regulated wetland. But an after-the-fact permit allows the barns to stand and continue operating.
According to Ricky Boyett with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Landry applied for a permit in July of 2018, after Aucoin filed his lawsuit. That permit was issued early this year.
“We are not looking at anything really other than the navigability of the waterway,” Boyett said.
Subra agreed that the enforcement of the wetlands regulations is very light.
“Frequently people will do work, whether in wetlands or not,” Subra said. “The Corps will come by and let them come back and apply for a permit after the fact. Only in a couple of situations that I have been involved in have they been denied. For the most part they approve them all.”
In the after-the-fact permit, however, the Corps states that Landry also needed to receive a certificate from the Department of Environmental Quality. Instead, Landry applied for the “Best Management Practices” certificate from the state’s Department of Agriculture and Forestry. A DEQ permit would require treatment of sewage from the animals which the best management practices document does not.
When asked about the Aucoins' issues last month, state Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain said that the problem was not one for his department — even though his office issued the certification which Landry is operating under.
“It’s a bad situation, between neighbors,” Strain said.
One of the requirements of the best management practices document was that Landry had to install tanks for the pig sewage, another intensification of the use of the property. The tanks pump the liquid through a sprayer, which spreads the urine over a large area of the yard to be soaked into the ground.
“They were very careful to say he had to put in tanks,” Subra said. “When DEQ went out there one day, where the sprayer was there was a large puddle of urine. But because it is permitted under Agriculture and Forestry, he doesn’t have to treat it."
Next steps
St. Mary Parish Councilman Craig Mathews spoke out at Wednesday night’s meeting. He asked Parish Administrator Bo LaGrange and Duke if they had been out to see Landry’s operation.
“Why have we not heard about this before?” Mathews asked when LaGrange said that they had visited the site. “Do you think that this should have been brought to the council?”
Luke said the parish officials had been along on a DEQ visit, not as a part of parish business.
On Saturday, Mathews said he was not finished looking into the issue.
“The average person in the parish could not get away with this,” Mathew said. “This man (Landry) has been given an unfair advantage. It’s an injustice and a dark day for St. Mary Parish. I intend to follow up on this at the next meeting.”
Also at the Wednesday meeting, environmental lawyer Gordon Schoeffler told the council that the “after-the-fact” permit may not be as concrete as they believed. He said one of the conditions of the permit is that Landry must seek and receive permits from local government prior to doing any work, which administrators acknowledged he had not done.
If that does not work, and the civil suit remains stalled after the next hearing on Dec. 17, Aucoin said he may attempt a federal lawsuit under the Clean Waters Act.
Even if he wanted to move and leave the home he and his wife raised their family in behind, the pig farm on his lot line has denigrated his property value, according to a realtor he engaged to sell the home.
“The smell and flies will immediately distract (buyers) and thus discourage them from purchasing because no one will want to buy a property with the ongoing smell and filth coming from the pigs,” the realtor wrote. “New buyers will not want to deal with what the current owners deal with on a day-to-day basis. The unattractive presence of the hog farm will greatly affect the marketability of the Aucoin’s home, thus greatly affecting the value.”