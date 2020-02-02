Pierre to look for shadow from home

Cajun Groundhog Day is working a little differently this year, but Pierre C. Shadeaux is still making his prediction for the upcoming year’s weather.
Because Groundhog Day falls on a Sunday, The Daily Iberian will not be setting up its usual live event for local residents to see Pierre in person.
However, the famous Cajun groundhog, which is actually a nutria, will be seeing his shadow in the comforts of his own home at Zoosiana in Broussard.
Keeping Pierre as comfortable as possible is important, as our Cajun groundhog is under a lot of stress. After all, the nutria holds the responsibility of accurately predicting whether or not South Louisiana is in for a longer spring, putting off the return of summer’s heat and humidity, or if we’re in for a hot, humid, early summer.
If he does not see his shadow, spring will be long; if he does, start saving for that air conditioning bill.
Now in its 21st year, the Cajun Groundhog prediction was started by former Daily Iberian publisher Will Chapman, who has famously said that our area doesn’t need “a Yankee groundhog telling us about South Louisiana weather.”
While the rest of the country pays attention to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania, Teche Area residents should be sure to pay attention for local updates about Pierre’s prognostication, Chapman said.