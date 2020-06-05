Phase 2 begins process of opening up more businesses

Phase 2 of Louisiana’s plan to reopen the state goes into effect today, meaning that Teche Area residents can see an increased loosening of restrictions for local businesses.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced earlier this week that following continued improvement in Louisiana’s COVID-19 outlook and a significant increase in testing capacity and contact tracing, Louisiana is ready to move to Phase 2 of the White House’s reopening strategy.
In Phase 2, churches, places of worship and many more businesses will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity with social distancing, masks for public-facing employees and increased sanitation, according to state information.
In addition, the state strongly recommends that businesses consider offering temperature checks before a person can enter and posting the symptoms of COVID-19 outside with a request that symptomatic people not enter.
New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt said he is excited to see local businesses have more room to operate.
“I’m excited that people are beginning the process of opening up and letting our businesses get more back to work,” DeCourt said. “It’s a good thing for the community.”
The mayor also commended local residents who have committed to shop local in order to keep the small, locally-owend businesses around New Iberia open.
Phase 2 in Louisiana will last at least 21 days. Because more businesses will be open to more patrons and because the CDC has clarified that the illness is most likely to spread through the air and not on surfaces, the order will strongly encourage people to wear masks whenever they are in public and will recommend that people who enter businesses that are not taking proper precautions consider the risk to their health and their family in doing so, according to a prepared statement from the governor.
“The people of Louisiana have done an incredible job flattening the curve here, and I’m thankful for their compliance and hard work,” Edwards said in the statement. “Likewise, the state has matched their efforts by ramping up both testing and contact tracing.
“All of this has allowed us to get to a place where we can move into Phase 2 on Friday. However, as more people are out and about and occupancy increases and even more businesses operate, members of the public should be cautious as they enter businesses and leave any place that is not taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19, especially if employees interacting with the public are not wearing masks and customers are not being encouraged to do so as well.”
Edwards added that people who are at high risk for becoming seriously ill from COVID-19, including those over 65 and those with underlying health conditions, should still stay at home unless they are completing essential tasks, such as doctor visits or going to purchase medications, food or other necessary items.
“Everyone should consider their own risk and the risk of those in their households as they plan their public outings,” Edwards said. “There are still thousands of active COVID-19 cases in Louisiana and public health experts have increased warnings about asymptomatic people being able to spread the illness unknowingly.”