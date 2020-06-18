UPDATE: Shaquille Daniels who was wanted for questioning in the Silver St. Shooting by the New Iberia Police Department has turned himself in. He has been booked in the Iberia Parish Jail on a probation & parole warrant for Robbery and a warrant for domestic abuse battery from the New Iberia Police Department.
Investigation is ongoing with more arrest anticipated.
ORIGINAL STORY: The New Iberia Police Department has named a person of interest in the Silver Street homicide that occurred on May 9th.
The department is searching for Shaquille Daniels, 26, who is wanted for questioning.
Anyone with information on the location of this individual can call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS or the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.