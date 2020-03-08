Pat Kahle was all smiles Saturday afternoon as she worked the admission table for the Shadows-on-the-Teche Arts and Crafts show.
“We were worried this morning,” Kahle said. “It was a little chilly. But it’s turned out to be a perfect day.”
For the semi-annual craft fair, spread across the manicured grounds of the antebellum home on Main Street, weather is a make-or-break issue. With a gentle breeze and mostly sunny skies, the vendors could not have ordered a better enticement for customers to come out.
The event serves as one of the largest fundraisers for Shadows-on-the-Teche, a historic sugar plantation that served as the home of four generations of the Weeks family.
“We have had a thousand people through already,” Kahle said several hours before the close of the day.
Inside, the artists and artisans were also happy with the turnout.
“We’ve had a good day,” said Michael Arceneaux of Loreauville, working a table selling jewelry with his wife. “It’s been very good.”
With over 100 vendors on site, the arts and craft fair has grown exponentially over the years. One of the new additions for this fair, Amanda Proctor, said she was enjoying the day.
“This is my first show here,” the Georgia native said. Her booth was filled with hand-crafted coffee mugs, most featuring animal faces Proctor herself carves into the unfired clay.
“I studied art at the University of Georgia in Athens,” she said. “And now I am in Baton Rouge.”
Around the corner from Proctor’s booth, Derrick and Dawn Letrelle, from Maurice, displayed handcrafted cutting boards that Derrick created, inlaid with exotic woods and finished with beeswax.
For the couple, this weekend was a special one.
“We were doing this to raise some extra funds,” Dawn Letrelle said. “I have liver cancer, so I am going in for surgery Tuesday at M.D. Anderson to have 70 percent of my liver removed. So this is the last weekend out for us.”
As she spoke, a customer was looking over the cutting boards, selecting a larger one and handing Derrick $95 for his new purchase.
The sale spread outside the gates of the historic site as well. Sunset artist Revina Amos worked on a new painting, explaining some of her work to a passer by. On the white picket fence of the Shadows, a dozen of her works hung, vibrant colors catching the subdued light beautifully.
The Shadows holds its arts and craft fairs twice a year. The fall fair is held on the first Saturday in October.