New Iberia City Park was the perfect spot to enjoy Saturday’s breezy weather as the New Iberia Arts and Crafts Event kicked off in Cyr-Gates Community Center.
More than 60 vendors set up their booths inside and outside of the community center to sell their wares, while event-goers flocked in to enjoy the work of local artisans, craftsmen and other sellers.
The event is put on by the city of New Iberia in partnership with Andrea Ordodi. Parks Superintendent Heather Dominique said that efforts to downsize were made in observance of COVID-19 protocols, but the turnout was still satisfactory.
“We had a lot of people come through,” Dominique said.
Vendors that attended the event included Mary’s Sweet Treats, Sign Language by Tamara, Stacks by Michelle, Southern Roods, Cateaux Belle, 2 Girls and a Cheesecake, Maddie’s Twist, Anointed Gifts, Soul Elementals, Gracefully Chic and A Taste of the Brush face painting.
Clothing, furniture, decorations, soaps, tote bags, stocking stuffers, and art were all among the merchandise on sale at the event.
Outside vendors included Clifford Etienne Jr., Wildlife Art and Paintings, Bayou Blush, Josey’s Goods, Dip and Dabble Face Painting and The Big Chill kettle corn.
The event, which supports the New Iberia Recreation Department, also included face painting, princesses, photo booths, train rides, letters to Santa, cookie decorating, hands-on animal experience and other activities for the kids.
Many of the vendors on hand said they had a successful day near the end of the event. Vendors with the 2 Girls and a Cheesecake Booth said they had only 25 cheesecakes left out of 180.
The craft event is just one of many that takes place at City Park annually, including the Festival of Live Oaks and smaller events that provide an emphasis on members of the community to showcase their talents.