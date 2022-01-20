It’s not everyday that a Louisiana student gets a perfect score on the ACT test, but 15-year-old Wyatt Barras of New Iberia managed to do just that.
The New Iberia Senior High School student took the ACT early last month, and when the grades were finally turned in Wyatt saw a perfect 36.
“My teachers told me they were impressed,” Wyatt said. “They were asking me what college I was planning on going to and if I received any e-mails.”
The score is impressive not only because of the grade itself, but also because Wyatt is only a freshman at NISH. Wyatt is the son of Michael and Kathryne Barras, and has two siblings, Ian and Aiden.
Wyatt said the first time he took the ACT was in seventh grade while he was a student at Belle Place Middle School after his mother signed him up, and mainly because he didn’t want to take the test later on.
On that occasion, Wyatt scored a 30.
When he took it the second time, Wyatt said he didn’t overdo studying.
“I didn’t really prepare for it in the traditional sense,” he said. “The only prep I did for the ACT was the prep program that the district bought, I did a little bit of that each day.”
Since taking the test, Wyatt said he hasn’t gotten any offers from colleges apart from a few advertisements.
One of the colleges he would most like to attend is MIT, and Wyatt added that he will likely be taking the SAT in order to reach that goal. He added that he would also be agreeable to studying at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette if need be, since both have above average computer science programs.
As for advice to future students taking the ACT, Wyatt had simple words of wisdom.
“Just relax, don’t lose your focus and remember what you studied.