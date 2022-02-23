The city of New Iberia is moving forward with its ambition to update the Louisiana PepperPlex after the purchase of $3 million of revenue bonds was finalized last week.
A representative of the First National Bank of Jeanerette was at the New Iberia City Hall on Feb. 15 to finalize the purchase of the bonds, which were issued by New Iberia Economic Development District No. 3.
Proceeds of the bond issuance will be used to revamp the PepperPlex, and has been in the works for more than a year after the city government decided to step in to help the facility with much needed upgrades and renovations.
“First National Bank is an asset to our community,” Mayor Freddie DeCourt said in a prepared statement. “I appreciate their involvement in the funding for improvements/upgrades to the PepperPlex facility. Without partners like the First National Bank of Jeanerette and their spirit of community involvement, our youth would not have these opportunities.
First National Bank of Jeanerette CEO Damon Migues said the bank was appreciative to be part of the project as well.
“The city of New Iberia has always been an important player in the success of the bank, and are appreciative of the opportunity to be a partner with the city in this project.”
The bond issuance is part of a larger push that many volunteers of the PepperPlex have been hoping to see for almost 20 years: a dedicated source of funding to the facility.
While other sports complexes thrive across Acadiana, the PepperPlex has struggled to maintain the facility due to the very little funding it has traditionally gotten and its reliance on volunteers.
In its inception, the founders of the PepperPlex envisioned an independent facility that would start with a $7 million budget with an extra $2 million per year from state capital outlay funds.
That plan never materialized, and volunteers of the facility have had to deal with maintenance, grass cutting and other upkeep issues with a minimal budget.
The New Iberia City Council voted last year to create an economic development district and start the process of floating a bond for the PepperPlex. DeCourt said at the time the project was exciting for what it could do for young people in the community.
Funds for the bond will be used to turf the six baseball/softball infields, add drainage improvements, install sidewalks, improve the batting cages at the facility, add signage, add a new concession stand and restrooms, perform landscaping work, lighting the large field, resurfacing the soccer field and lighting the soccer field.
DeCourt said Tuesday that construction work is expected to begin in July, a timeframe the city government came up with after discussing with leaders at the PepperPlex. An architect has already been hired for the facility improvements and the hiring of a PepperPlex director is currently advertised.
The mayor said he would bring his choice for the director to the City Council sometime in March for final approval.