People set up tents to be among first 100 to enter new Chick-fil-A in New Iberia

More than 55 Chick-fil-A fans lined up in the parking lot of Lagniappe Village Chick-fil-A in New Iberia for the First 100 Grand Opening event a 1116 E. Admiral Doyle Dr.
To celebrate, Operator Austin Milke is awarding a year’s supply of meals to the first 100 in line when the restaurant was to open this morning but campers were allowed to start lining up around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The location was set to open today at 6 a.m. The restaurant continued accepting campers until the total reached 100 and then added an additional 10 alternates throughout the evening.
Campers arrived to secure their spot for their year supply of chicken, with the restaurant providing them dinner and an evening snack.
Games, entertainment, prizes and a block party with a lip sync battle in the evening also were scheduled to help pass the time.