JEANERETTE — If the streets of Jeanerette looked a little more crowded than usual Thursday morning, it was for a good reason.
Iberia Medical Center and the Jeanerette Rural Health Clinic held a COVID-19 screening for residents concerned they may have caught the disease during the ongoing outbreak.
The drive-through screening was for people experiencing symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, and or a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees.
“We saw 28 vehicles come through the Jeanerette Rural Health Clinic screening,” IMC Marketing Director Lisa Landry said. “We sent 17 swabs to the reference lab.”
The drive-through was set up in stages at the Jeanerette Rural Health Clinic on Bourg Street. First registered nurses gathered information from attendees and asked screening questions. Those who were eliminated from consideration were sent on their way. The others were sent forward to consult with a physician. If the physician deemed the individuals could have COVID-19, they were given an influenza test. If they had symptoms but were negative for influenza, their samples were sent for COVID-19 testing.
Thursday’s event was the third IMC has sponsored. Two others, at North Lewis Elementary School in New Iberia, drew more than 200 people total.