Barbara Peltier and her husband Henry have been married and lived in New Iberia for as long as they can remember.
The two have created a family of their own. With three children, six grandkids and nine great grandchildren, Barbara enjoys everything that comes with being a grandmother and great-grandmother.
As a stay at home mom now, Barbara still loves to read The Daily Iberian, to which they have subscribed for years.
What is an interesting fact about yourself?
I have a daycare. I started off in my home and then we fixed up a house on Walton Street. It’s called Barbara’s Daycare.
What about your husband?
He worked for the city for quite a few mayors. The only one he didn’t work for was Freddie DeCourt because he retired before then. He was a civil engineer and more a less was finding where the main sewage lines were that people were having trouble with.
What do you like about being a grandmother and great grandmother?
I enjoy being a grandma and even better, I enjoy being a great-grandma. It’s like you have more time for them. You can do more things with them, the grandchildren, too. When you had kids, it was like you didn’t have time but with the grandkids, you had more time and now the great grandkids, you even had more time. And we enjoy that. It’s more or less the reason we are here.
What did growing up in New Iberia mean to you?
I love New Iberia. There is no place like home when you come to New Iberia. People are friendly, they have good food. We just wish it could grow more but it was just starting and all of this coronavirus came and it’s knocking out the businesses.
Why did you and your husband subscribe to the paper?
When we first got married, we wanted to take on the paper and we really enjoyed it. We really like the Sunday paper.
Why do you love the Sunday paper?
The Sunday paper usually has more of the people who died, more other things that have happened. What we really are getting it for is for the ones that died, the obituaries, the ones who have passed. Even the weddings (announcements). I used to love reading about the weddings.
Is there anything else you read?
He (Henry) usually likes to read the TV guide, my husband, he enjoys that one. We really just enjoy the paper. The sports are alright.
What do you enjoy most about the paper?
The news, because we don’t go anywhere to find anything, so you more or less find it out on the newspaper.