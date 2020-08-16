Pelicans fire Gentry after 2-6 ‘bubble’ results, five total seasons

After five seasons, the New Orleans Pelicans dismissed head coach Alvin Gentry Saturday, according to media reports.
Gentry, 65, was named head coach of the Pelicans on May 30, 2015.
During his time with New Orleans, the former head coach compiled a 175-225 regular season record in five seasons with New Orleans, earning one playoff berth in 2018 and advancing to the Western Conference semifinals. The Pelicans finished the 2019-20 season with a 30-42 record.
New Orleans Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin announced the move Saturday.
“I’m grateful for and appreciative of Alvin’s commitment to the organization and, most importantly, the local community,” Griffin said. “The City of New Orleans is richer because of his presence here. These types of moves are often about fit and timing, and we believe now is the right time to make this change and bring in a new voice.”
The Pelicans went 2-6 in the 8 games of the NBA season restart in the bubble in Orlando, Florida, but Griffin said even had the team made the playoffs, Gentry’s job security was not assured.
“I don’t think it’s safe to say (making the playoffs) would have changed about this decision ultimately,” Griffin said. “I think if you look at my history as a general manager, the immediacy of what’s happening in a given situation in terms of results is less important than the process to us. This was a process that we looked at the totality of what almost felt like multiple seasons this year and felt like it was the right thing to do.
“It was absolutely not a function of solely the bubble results and, frankly, if we had been more successful in the bubble, this could have still been the decision we made.”
Pelicans Owner Gayle Benson thanked Gentry for his contributions to the Pelicans and the New Orleans community.
“We believe that making a head coaching change is necessary at this time. I truly appreciate Alvin’s leadership, dedication and perseverance through some challenging circumstances over the past five seasons,” Benson said. “He will always be a part of our Pelicans family, and we wish him and his family all the best in the future. Our intention moving forward is to find the right head coach that will guide this Pelicans team to compete for championships. That is what our fans deserve.”
According to reports, early candidates for the head coach of the Pelicans could include Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd and Clippers assistant Ty Lue. Griffin has a history with both former NBA head coaches, hiring Lue to replace David Blatt as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers won the NBA Championship that season, and reached the finals the next two years (2016-17 and 2017-18), losing to Golden State both times. Lue was fired in 2018.
Griffin told the media that he is not in a rush to name a replacement.
“This is not a rush,” he said. “We have a job that we believe is going to be the most attractive in the NBA, quite frankly. And with all of the candidates still in the bubble … for the most part, all of the candidates that you may want to talk to are still with teams in many circumstances. I would say that the virus itself is going to dictate some of our timeline. This isn’t going to be done solely via Zoom so, depending on when we’re able to sit down and really get to know one another, we’ll have more updates from then on.”