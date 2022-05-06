New Iberia Police Department vehicle
Emily Enfinger/The Daily Iberian

The New Iberia Police Department is asking the public for information relating to a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian seriously injured earlier this week.

The incident was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the 200 block of Henry Street. 

New Iberia police believe a gray 2013 to 2018 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Henry Street when it struck the pedestrian. The vehicle then reportedly left the scene going west on Henry Street.

Police said the the pedestrian suffered serious injuries. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 337-364-TIPS, log onto www.P3tips.com or dial **TIPS.



