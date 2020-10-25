A New Iberia pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash on Louisiana 345 Saturday night.
According to a prepared statement from Louisiana State Police, troopers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Louisiana 345 north of Louisiana 679. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Trent Polk of New Iberia.
The preliminary investigation by State Police revealed Polk and a second pedestrian were walking in the southbound lane of Louisiana 345 when they were approached by a southbound 2019 Ford F150. The driver of the F150 attempted to avoid the pedestrians, but was unable to avoid Polk. The second pedestrian was not struck and was uninjured.
Polk was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the F150 was properly restrained and was not injured.
The driver of the F150 submitted a breath sample which indicated no alcohol present and displayed no signs of impairment. A toxicology sample was taken from Polk and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.