Pecantte sworn in as Jeanerette city attorney

JEANERETTE — The city of Jeanerette has a new city attorney after Lucretia Pecantte was appointed and sworn in at Monday’s meeting.
Pecantte was chosen after Jeanerette’s policy and personnel committee reviewed three applicants for the open position.
Pecantte, a Jeanerette native, said she was humbled and honored to be chosen for the opportunity to serve her hometown.
“As a kid who growed up in Jeanerette, most of you probably know me,” Pecantte said. “I’ve very humbled and look forward to working with the mayor and council and I think we will work well together.”
Pecantte was sworn in by newly elected Judge Roger Hamilton, who is Pecantte’s predecessor as Jeanerette city attorney.
The event was as much a goodbye for Hamilton as it was a welcome for Pecantte. Hamilton served five years for the city of Jeanerette and was presented with a certificate of appreciation for all his work over the years.
“Five years ago I came here in kind of a whirlwind, and I told the council to just give me a chance to turn the ship around,” Hamilton said. “We have a working council and plenty of good news that we’ve been waiting on for five years.
“We’ve turned the ship around, all of us, and I’m just glad that I was able to be a part of the puzzle to do that.”