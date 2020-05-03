Payment delays, sanctioning of mayor on St. Martinville council agenda

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will be meeting in its socially distant format Monday night, limiting attendance to 10 people, allowing council members to telecommute and for the public to submit questions or comments in advance of the meeting.
In addition to the standard city business, councilmen have asked for discussion of several items on Monday’s agenda.
District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier, for instance, asked for an explanation of apparent delays in payment of purchase orders. The topic was discussed previously at the council’s March meeting because Fuselier said monies were not being released in a timely fashion for projects that had already been approved. At the March meeting, the council passed a resolution authorizing Chief Administrative Officer Avis Gutekunst to sign checks if there was a need in order to keep city crews working.
District 4 Councilman Juma Johnson submitted a request to have funds dedicated to earthwork for a football field at Adam Carlson Park, a project Fuselier had initiated in 2016. In February of 2019, Johnson had requested and been approved to spend $140,000 in money from the parish’s recreation bond issue for improvements at the park’s pavilion. The scope of that project included new lighting for the pavilion along with renovation of the restrooms, the basketball court and gutters for the facility.
Mayor Pro Tem Craig Prosper requested a discussion of sanctioning Mayor Melinda Mitchell for continuing to target city employees for retribution after previously being warned against the practice.
The latest incident involved a building permit issued to a family member of Mike Martin, a Public Works Department supervisor, who presented a letter to the council in March about other issues that Mitchell had tried to have him disciplined over. Prosper said Mitchell had work on the permitted project stopped until copies of the permitting documents were presented to her from the Public Works Department.
In his March letter to the council, Martin said not only did the mayor bypass the regular chain of command to specifically target him, but the mayor’s husband has snooped around his house taking pictures of a set of fiberglass stairs Martin said he picked up while clearing a city street of trash. He also detailed a meeting he had with Mitchell which she was seven hours late to discuss accusations against Martin. accusing him of using city materials and a city vehicle to do private work on the weekend.
After his presentation to the council, Martin said he may have no choice but to file a lawsuit to stop the harassment.
City Legal Counsel Allan Durand said that if Martin sued Mitchell personally, the city would pay for her attorney if she won. Otherwise, Mitchell would have to cover her own defense costs.
The council is also scheduled to discuss the potential of further layoffs as the economic slowdown and COVID-19 stay-at-home order continue to take a toll on the city’s revenues.
Because attendance at the meeting is restricted, anyone wishing to comment on an agenda item will have to submit their question or comment to Executive Administrative Assistant Lorrie Poirier at lpoirier@stmartinville.net before noon Monday.
The standing council policy on public comments will apply to submitted comments as well.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room of City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.