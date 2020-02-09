If you’ve ever heard the phrase “the belle of the ball,” you would truly understand its meaning after Ann Patout’s entrance at the Essanee Theater Saturday afternoon.
The 89-year-young New Iberia fixture came down the side aisle to take the stage for her storytelling adventure wearing a bright yellow cape, purple top and slacks and a tricolor tiara sporting carnival colors. She acknowledged the packed house with her scepter, passing it over the crowd in greeting.
The matinee performance was an opportunity for Patout to share her experiences in New Iberia, to tell stories from the region’s past as she remembered them.
From the beginning, the details she caught added depth to the city’s story. Even something as basic as the opening prayer from Father Gary Shexnayder brought a story to mind for Patout.
“I remember when Father Disch was on vacation once, and Gary bought a car,” Patout said. “He came in because he needed to get insurance on it. But while he was there, we had some hot tamales, so I told him, ‘Here, take some with you and you can have them.’”
As the story goes, apparently Father Disch was a fan of the tamale.
“Father Disch came home a day early,” Patout said. “Well, you know how that went.”
As much as an opportunity to enjoy Patout’s insights, it was an opportunity for the crowd to show their appreciation for her work in the community. A longtime board member of the Iberia Cultural Resources Association, an eager volunteer and supporter of all things Iberian, Patout elicited as many stories as she could tell.
“I remember one day we were at the Shays’ house, it was in 1985 or so,” said Lawrence Shay Svendson, who was chosen to interview Patout. “We got a call, and they told us to go out in the front yard. So we did, and a few minutes later this Cadillac Eldorado comes around the corner, its sunroof open, with Ann standing up, doing her queen wave as they pulled up.”
As Svendson told it, he was enthralled from that moMent.
“When they open the door, this love and energy just poured out,” he said. “I didn’t know who they were, but I knew I liked these people.”
Cathy Indest, executive director of the ICRA, said that her interaction and friendship with Patout has spanned most of her life.
“Our families have always been close,” Indest said. “Her father was the best man at my parent’s wedding.”
The performance featured photos and tales of old New Iberia, but also elicited stories from the audience. After the performance, a reception was held in the Essanee lobby, allowing the gathered throng to swap their own stories as they reminisced and laughed.