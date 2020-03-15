It may have been Friday the 13th, and the coming coronapocalypse was a definitely a topic of conversation, but overall Friday night’s “George Rodrigue Birthday Bash” gave New Iberians a few carefree hours to socialize, recharge and forget about the pressures of the moment.
Organizer Paul Schexnayder turned quite a few heads at the Bayou Teche Trading Company with his “Blue Dog with a Cone of Shame” costume as he worked the serving line for the crowd.
“It’s definitely less than 250 people,” Schexnayder laughed, referencing Gov. John Bel Edwards’ calling a halt to gatherings of 250 or more people earlier Friday afternoon.
The patrons were treated to a costume contest as well as a shoe decorating contest, in which patrons voted with their wallets, putting money in tip jars for their favorite Rodrigue-themed shoe.
Outside, past the sparkling pale blue vintage Pontiac, the Skyliners big band played pop favorites, enticing a few of the attendees to dance between noshing and catching up with friends.
The evening featured an old-school U.S.O. theme, harkening back to the 1940s with some swinging horns and serious vocal chops on display.
Party guests wore blue hair, blue shirts, blue jackets — anything to honor Rodrigue’s signature Blue Dog. The most dapper show of cobalt honor came from Dave Munnerlyn, decked out in a top hat and electric blue sequined jacket.
The attendees paid $25 each for entrance to the party, with all of the proceeds going toward the continuing work at the George Rodrigue Park on Main Street.