It may have been Friday the 13th, and the coming coronapocalypse was a definitely a topic of conversation, but overall Friday night’s “George Rodrigue Birthday Bash” gave New Iberians a few carefree hours to socialize, recharge and forget about the pressures of the moment.

Organizer Paul Schexnayder turned quite a few heads at the Bayou Teche Trading Company with his “Blue Dog with a Cone of Shame” costume as he worked the serving line for the crowd.

“It’s definitely less than 250 people,” Schexnayder laughed, referencing Gov. John Bel Edwards’ calling a halt to gatherings of 250 or more people earlier Friday afternoon.

The patrons were treated to a costume contest as well as a shoe decorating contest, in which patrons voted with their wallets, putting money in tip jars for their favorite Rodrigue-themed shoe.

Outside, past the sparkling pale blue vintage Pontiac, the Skyliners big band played pop favorites, enticing a few of the attendees to dance between noshing and catching up with friends.

The evening featured an old-school U.S.O. theme, harkening back to the 1940s with some swinging horns and serious vocal chops on display.

Party guests wore blue hair, blue shirts, blue jackets — anything to honor Rodrigue’s signature Blue Dog. The most dapper show of cobalt honor came from Dave Munnerlyn, decked out in a top hat and electric blue sequined jacket.

The attendees paid $25 each for entrance to the party, with all of the proceeds going toward the continuing work at the George Rodrigue Park on Main Street.

Dwayne Fatherree is the community editor for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at dwayne.fatherree@daily-iberian.com.

Tags

Load comments