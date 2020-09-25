In 1977, Ronnie Duhon started a body shop on Admiral Doyle Drive. Forty-three years later, the business is still going strong, but now with a new generation of extended family at the helm.
New owners Kris and Jamie Hebert, along with operations manager Todd Babineaux, took over the business in December, but spent the last nine months transitioning and gleaning as much knowledge from Duhon as they could. Thursday, the trio marked the grand opening of Partners Body Shop, a new name with strong ties to the tradition Duhon built during his time in the business.
“I’ve been in this business for 43 years,” Duhon said at the gathering to mark the occasion. “We’ve all known each other all our lives. I used to wash Todd down with a hose when he was a kid.”
Although they are the new blood, the three have strong ties to the industry and the community. Kris Hebert is the senior production manager for AVEX, the aircraft paint operation at the Acadiana Regional Airport. His wife Jamie spent 20 years teaching in the Iberia Parish School District and another five years teaching at private schools. As the company’s business manager, she’ll get a chance now to use the business degree she earned in college.
Babineaux started working in the body and paint industry at the age of 13. By the time he was 23, he had his own shop. Over the last 30 years, he has worked at several different shops, sometimes his own, sometimes under another owner. But wherever he went, he was always developing his technique.
“We can do any sort of car or truck work,” he said. “We can do frame straightening. We can do fiberglass. We do boats. We can work on RVs.”
“Golf carts,” Jamie Hebert suggested.
“We can do any repair, electrical work, anything that doesn’t involve tearing down the engine,” Babineaux said. “We want to keep the area clean, so we don’t do any of the engine work.”
The trio will be making some changes to the existing shop. Already the lighting has been upgraded to LED lighting. Outside, a new paint room waits to be assembled, an asset Babineaux brought to the deal.
“That’s my old spray room,” he said. “It is bigger, so we’ll be able to take on larger jobs.”
The business isn’t hurting for customers. Inside one bay, a classic Opel GT is already being stripped down and sanded, ready for a new coat of paint. In another, Kris Hebert’s Corvette is getting the finishing touches of its black cherry paint job, already glistening under the new lights.
“It’s a Porsche color, actually,” Babineaux explained of the near-black lacquer. “When you see it in the sunlight, the red highlights come out.”
Partners is located at 1312 W. Admiral Doyle Drive. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The shop can be reached at 365-1492 or online at 2partners2020.com.