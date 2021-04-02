Parish schools putting extra effort into summer program

The Iberia Parish School District is putting forth extra effort in its summer program this year as a way to compensate for the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Assistant Superintendent Heath Hulin said the program will address learning gaps for students who may need extra time in the classroom, as well as offering enrichment opportunities for students during the time period as well.
What will this year’s summer program look like apart from the usual curriculum?
The goal of this year’s summer program is to specifically address learning gaps that students may have experienced due to the unique COVID-19 related circumstances of this school year and last.
We want to give students the opportunity to continue working on vital skills in Math and English Language Arts, but at the same time offer them the opportunity for a chance to have some fun while learning new things that may interest them. Daily instruction will be face-to-face and focus on both reviewing skills from the previous grade levels, and preparing for new learning in the 2021-2022 school year.
The district is also seeking to provide enrichment experiences where students will spend time engaged in exercise, music, art, dance, and other activities. The program will run daily from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. beginning on Tuesday, June 8th and wrapping up on Friday, July 2, 2021. Students who participate will be provided with transportation, breakfast, and lunch daily.
Which students will be eligible to participate in the program?
We are currently in the staffing phase of preparing for the program. According to initial projections, we hope to be able to service approximately 1200 students in the program. Enrollment will be based on a tiered priority system.
The first students who will be enrolled are those who have demonstrated academic weaknesses or those who have been retained in the previous grade. Once those students have been enrolled, any remaining slots will be opened to any students who wish to participate.
Will regular summer school be implemented as well? What types of enrichment activities will be offered?
The traditional elementary summer school classes will not be offered this year. The Summer Learning Program will be open to students in grades K-8. If any student in these grades is required to attend summer school in order to be eligible for promotion, he or she will be given enrollment priority and the Summer Learning Program will take the place of the traditional Summer School class.
The district will operate its traditional Secondary Summer School program for students in grades 9-12. Students who failed a course in high school can enroll in order to recover the course and earn a Carnegie Unit towards graduation requirements. Students in this program are enrolled in an online learning course, but have access to live teachers for face-to-face tutoring. All exams in this program are taken at the summer school site and proctored by high school teachers. Enrollment in this program is offered this year at a reduced rate of $50.
How would a parent know if they should consider their child to participate in the program?
Parents in grades K-8 will receive a registration form from their child’s school during the month of May. The form will indicate if the student is Required or Recommended to attend the Summer Program. If a child has not been recommended by their school to attend, parents will have the opportunity to apply for any remaining open slots during the last week of school.
High school students or parents who wish to enroll in Secondary Summer School can obtain a registration form through their high school guidance counselor during the last two weeks of school.