Due to the potential chance of heavy rain during the next couple of days, Iberia Parish President Larry Richard announced Thursday that sand and sandbags are available at the following locations:
• B.O.M Fire Station
• Grand Marais Fire Station
• Coteau Fire Station
• Jeanerette, Bourgeois Road
• Jeanerette Public Works
• Rynella Fire Station
• Loreauville Park
• Lydia Fire Station
• Delcambre Fire Station
Shovels will not be provided and residents should be prepared to fill their own sandbags. If you have any questions or need additional information, call Iberia Parish Public Works at 364-8474.