Parish moving ahead with 3 flood control infrastructure projects

Iberia Parish Government is moving ahead with three infrastructure projects following a partnership with the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, according to Parish President Larry Richard.
Richard said that he proposed a plan in 2019 to implement a five-year Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act Coastal Plan that was meant to utilize the GOMESA funding stream that IPG receives annually to implement projects that provide independent utility, have minimum maintenance requirements and provide direct benefits to Iberia Parish.
To receive matching funds for the projects, Richard said they also had to be consistent with the CPRA Master Protection Plan.
The protection plan was sequenced in such a way as to engineer, construct and maintain projects over a five year period utilizing IPG GOMESA funds only. During the last two years, IPG has been working closely with CPRA to accelerate the implementation of the protection plan, Richard said.
As a result of the partnership, CPRA has included up to $5 million in its draft for the new fiscal year budget.
“To date, three projects have been selected, engineered, permitted and are ready for construction,” Richard said.
Those three projects, with a total cost of $6 million, are flood control structures located on Peebles Coulee, Jefferson Canal and Rodere Canal. The partnership with CPRA and the funding it is providing will allow IPG to move funds previously allocated for the three projects listed above and advance other critical Protection Plan projects that are vital to communities in the parish.
“While other parishes have chosen to bond against their GOMESA funds, and that may fit their particular needs, Iberia Parish chose the direction explained above,” Richard said.
“If we continue to follow the plan already in place, and continue to cooperate with CPRA in putting efforts forth to help protect our communities from flooding we will exceed the amount that would be available through bonding in a much shorter period of time.”
The project is being accomplished without incurring any debt, with Richard calling it a “pay as you go” concept.
In other business, Richard said the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration has awarded a $3.1 million to LUS Fiber in Lafayette. The grant is in partnership with the Acadiana Planning Commission for the development and construction of broadband into rural southwest Louisiana.
The EDA grant will fund the expansion of LUS Fiber’s certified all-fiber network through additional portions of Lafayette Parish, St. Martin Parish and Iberia Parish. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021 and is expected to be completed within two years.
“I have been seeking this initiative for years knowing it would have a substantially positive economic impact in our area,” Richard said. “In my opinion, Fiber is simply needed for economic survival in Iberia Parish, and there’s no other way to put it at this point.”
The parish president also announced that the Robert B Green project is on schedule to be completed by March 31.
The project has been in the works for several years, and Richard said he is looking forward to the opening of the facility.
Richard added that the region is seeing declines in the COVID percent positive testing results. Iberia Parish did see a slight increase, “but we are headed in the right direction,” Richard said.
“I ask that you continue to go about your activities in a safe manner so we can see the numbers continue to decline.”