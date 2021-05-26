The Iberia Parish Library system is preparing for a summer full of fun as summer programs kick off following the end of the school year.
Among the programs slated this year include summer reading challenges for all ages, virtual performances from magicians, musicians and storytellers, interactive virtual workshops, online story contests and several more surprises.
Although the library is reorganizing its slate of usual programs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal is still to provide children in Iberia Parish with activities to keep them occupied, entertained and educated during the summer months.
Public Relations Coordinator Stephanie Lee said the programs put on by the library will be mostly virtual, with some programs implementing events that can be done at home for children.
“They’ll be able to do them at their own leisure,” Lee said.
Interactive virtual workshops that participants can watch live or tune in later will be available during the summer, including cooking classes, animation classes and cartooning classes.
Online storytellers will be hooked up to the Iberia Parish Library’s social media pages for children to listen to as well.
One of the programs that has already started is the “Tails and Tales Summer Reading Challenge,” which began taking registration on May 17.
The library is partnering with The Frosted Apron for the program, which will include the Take and Make Sweet Crafts created by Stacey Dempsey of the Frosted Apron.
Online video instructions for cooking delicious treats will be sure to entertain kids of all ages. Dempsey and The Frosted Apron have been providing local youth with cake decorating classes for years all around Iberia Parish.
To register, visit Beanstack by visiting the library’s website https://iberialibrary.org/wp/summer-reading/ or by calling the local library branch for assistance.
The library will be soon releasing its annual newsletter updating subscribers of the full schedule of summer activities.