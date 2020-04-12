Parish Council will get meeting in, with some changes

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council is required by its charter to meet monthly, so the council will do just that Tuesday evening.
It will not be a typical meeting, however. Some council members will be attending by phone or internet. Attendance will be limited to the bare minimum staff and media representatives required in order to stay below the 10 person gathering limit set under Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus mitigation decree.
And, for this meeting only, the proceedings will be videotaped and replayed on the parish’s website.
On its agenda, the council will hold a special meeting to set the date for an ad valorem tax renewal election. It also will consider one ordinance, to set the speed limit on Raspy Road at 25 mph.
The council has several resolutions to consider. One is a resolution on support of a state Senate bill establishing regional flood and drainage mitigation districts. Another requests the state Department of Environmental Quality hold a public hearing on the application for permit renewal from Green Point Inc.
Two change orders, one for the Cade Cabana project and another for the Whitney Drive Improvement Project, will be considered.
The council also will vote on appointing Brenda Hobbs to the St. Martin Parish Industrial Development Board and Vivian Brasseaux to the Keep St. Martin Beautiful Board.
There are also three resolutions for commemorations. One calls for the parish to declare April 13 through 18 National Community Development Week, and a second would name April 19 through 25 as National Library Week. The third would declare the month of April as Fair Housing Month in St. Martin Parish.
The council will also vote on bids received to continue the parish’s mosquito surveillance program. Cajun Mosquito Control LLC is the proposed vendor for the surveillance portion of the operation, while Vector Disease Control International is the recommended aerial spraying vendor.
The council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll J. Fuselier Meeting Room of the St. Martin Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.
To allow for public comment on agenda items, the council is asking any members of the public who wish to comment should email Parish Council Clerk Laci Laperouse at llaperouse@stmartinparish.net prior to 3 p.m. Tuesday so comments can be presented to the council.