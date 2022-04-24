The Iberia Parish will vote to establish laboratory testing services for Iberia Parish Sewerage District No. 1 at Wednesday’s meeting.
The resolution will add $1,500 to the Port of Iberia fund budget for the 2022 Sewerage District No. 1 fund to establish laboratory testing services in the current budget to fund the services through June. The line item will be funded with a transfer from the chemicals line item in the parish budget.
The council will also vote on a resolution amending the 2022 Public Building Maintenance Fund Budget in the amount of $9,200 to provide for roof repairs at the Jeanerette Veterans No. 1 Building at Jeanerette City Park.
The repairs will be funded using the fund balance from previous years.
A resolution amending the 2022 Parishwide Drainage Fund Budget in the amount of $404,757 to account for additional funds to be received as a result of the 2021 Mosquito Control Tax Distribution, and further amending the 2022 Mosquito Control/Drainage Fund Budget in the amount of $752,826 to provide for surplus distribution will also be voted on.
The council will vote to approve a request from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office to increase the daily per diem rate from $3.50 to $4 effective May 1. If approved, the resolution will amend the 2022 Criminal Justice Facility and Royalty Fund budgets to account for the extra $25,000 needed to fund the increase for the remainder of the fiscal year.
The council will vote to adopt an ordinance regulating permits for the construction and placement of telecommunications towers and similar structures. The ordinance will provide a minimum standard for the placement of towers and provide the payment of fees in connection with permit applications. Penalties and violations of the ordinances are enforced with the new ordinance.
During the parish’s Public Works Committee, Councilman Marty Trahan will introduce a discussion to consider a resolution requesting the parish administration to complete dozier work on recently dug channels throughout the Parish
The meeting takes place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the Iberia Parish Courthouse.